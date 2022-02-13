Ranveer Singh cannot stop praising Ram Charan’s RRR song Naatu Naatu; calls him his favourite actor since Magadheera

is a darling! The man never shies to express his feelings towards his loved ones. He is one secure actor who loves to praise his contemporaries. The actor recently heaved all his passes for south superstar . He was all gaga over his RRR song 'Naatu Naatu' helmed by SS Rajamouli. When asked about his opinion on Ram Charan on his live video he said, " #RamCharan is an absolute Beast & Absolute machine. One of my Favourite Actors from Hyderabad. I loved him ever since I saw and I'm so excited for #RRRMovie.” - @RanveerOfficial" What a star indeed! Also Read - Amidst dating rumours, Siddhant Chaturvedi drops heart emoji on Navya Naveli Nanda's latest pictures

“#RamCharan is an absolute Beast & Absolute machine. One of my Favourite Actors from Hyderabad. I loved him ever since I saw Magadheera and I'm so excited for #RRRMovie.” - @RanveerOfficial@AlwaysRamCharan #RC15 pic.twitter.com/NRyBxYFzKb https://t.co/yP6onkELUc — MEGASTAR CHIRANJEEVI (@ChiruIdealActor) February 11, 2022

Ranveer Singh was recently seen meeting 's Gangubai Kathiawadi's promotions where he did an impromptu dance along with the actress on Dholida and won hearts. He is an ultimate visual treat!

Ranveer Singh was al prices for his wife 's recent release Gehraiyaan that has got mixed response from the audience, while the critics have praised Deepika and called it her career-best performance, Sharing his review about the film, Ranveer took to his Instagram and ahreda liplock pictures with his wifey and wrote, " Doobey…haan doobey…Ek dooje mein yahaan… Tour de force Transcendent, superlative and sublime!

What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud! @deepikapadukone #gehraiyaan". Ranveer Singh was last seen in 83 and his performance was lauded.