Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's relationship rumours often grab a lot of attention. Like recently the couple were spotted at the airport while they leave for their Maldives vacation together reportedly. Hence, they didn't leave the airport together not posed for the shutterbugs. While Rashmika is holidaying in Maldives after the release of her Bollywood debut Goodbye and posting some breathtaking pictures from her vacay fans are wondering if Vijay is clicking these smashing pictures of the Pushpa actress.

And now in her recent interview, Rashmika spoke about her unbreakable bond with Vijay and admitted to being close to him. As per reports in an interaction when asked about Vijay she said, " I have always known and I am very close to Vijay, which is why if I feel like asking about anything in the industry, I go and ask him. He is always there (for me). We are really close friends and we share and discuss things." The actress further added that they both have been close as they have worked in the biggest films of their careers together and now they both have made their Bollywood debut with their respective films Liger and Goodbye.

Rashmika and Vijay are sweethearts in the south industry due to their crackling chemistry in films and the makers often insist on casting these two young and gorgeous people together. While Vijay and Rashmika never openly spoke about being in a relationship together but they did admit that they share a special bond with each other. In fact, on 's show Vijay who made his debut with too gave a subtle hint that he is very much in a committed relationship with Rashmika, while the Liger star denied. We wonder what pleasure do stars get by hiding their relationship in public. Having said that Vijay and Rashmika definitely look great together and fans love to read about their relationship.