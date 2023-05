Rashmika Mandanna and Bellamkonda Sreenivas have grabbed headlines for their alleged romance for weeks now! The two of them hail from Hyderabad and have been attending public events and have been spotted at airports together which led to the rumours of them dating each other. Both Rashmika and Sreenivas happily posed for the paparazzi without an inkling that it could fuel their dating rumours. But finally, weeks after the rumours surfaced, Bellamkonda Sreenivas who is gearing up for his movie Chatrapathi addressed the same. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna signs fourth Hindi film; to star opposite THIS national award-winning actor

Bellamkonda Sreenivas addresses dating rumours with Rashmika Mandanna

Bellamkonda Sreenivas is making headlines in the entertainment news for the recent release of the trailer of his film, Chatrapathi. The actor was in Mumbai to promote the same alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha. Sreenivas is also dishing out interviews as the film is inching closer to its release. In a recent chat with Siddharth Kannan, he was asked if there's any truth to the dating rumours with Rashmika Mandanna. Bellamkonda Sreenivas denied the reports of them dating and adds that he doesn't know how the rumours came to the surface.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas says that it's absolutely baseless since they are just good friends. The actor also talked about their airport spotting saying that they had actually bumped into each other. The actor says that since both, he and Rashmika Mandanna, hail from Hyderabad and have work in Mumbai, they keep bumping into each other. He shares that it would be only once or twice that the paparazzi would have seen them coming out of the airport but that's about it. There you go, straight from the horse's mouth.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas heaps praises on Rashmika Mandanna

Well, that's not it. The Rakshasudu actor heaped praises on the Animal actress. He asks her to always stay the same energetic person and bring the same energy everywhere she goes. He tells Siddharth that Rashmika Mandanna brings a lot of energy to the room. Calling her a vibrant person, he adds that she should never lose that.

What is Chatrapathi?

Chatrapathi is a remake of the 2005 film of the same name starring . The film was directed by SS Rajamouli. The Bellamkonda Sreenivas starrer is directed by V.V. Vinayak. It also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, , Bhagyashree and Freddy Daruwala amongst others. Chatrapathi is releasing on 12th May.