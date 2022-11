Reports of Rashmika Mandanna and 's rumoured relationship have been doing the rounds of the industry for the longest time now. The two have always had fondly talked about each other on public platforms and it has just added more fuel to their dating rumours. While the two have maintained that they are close friends, fans have already taken their obsession to the next level. Also Read - Top South Cinema News Today: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda spark relationship rumours, Allu Arjun's birthday wish for daughter and more

One look at social media platforms and you will find several fan pages being dedicated to Rashmika and Vijay collectively. Among the several fan edits, a picture of Rashmika and Vijay being featured as bride and groom as taken the internet by storm. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor gets compared to Rashmika Mandanna as she grooves to Saami Saami from Pushpa; here's how netizens reacted

In the mentioned fan edit picture, Rashmika and Vijay are seen dressed in their wedding attires. While Vijay is seen wearing a white sherwani and smiling all the way, Rashmika is seen feeling shy in a cream sari. The two are seen posing close to each other with varmalas. Fans have been going gaga over the edit and some of them are even hoping that one day this particular edit would turn to be real. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda pledges to donate his organs; David Warner apologises to Rashmika Mandanna and more

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vijay_deverakonda_die_hard_fan (@vijay_deverakonda_die_hard_fan)

On Koffee With Karan 7, nearly revealed that Vijay is indeed dating Rashmika while the actor remained tight-lipped about it. Later, it was reported that Vijay and Rashmika dated in the past but they parted ways and have remained best friends with each other.

Both Rashmika and Vijay have been spreading their wings in Bollywood. While Vijay made his debut with his much-awaited film Liger, Rashmika will be seen in Goodbye with , in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Animal with .