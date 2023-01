There are many who believe that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been dating for a long time. But the two have never confirmed the same. The rumoured couple have done movies like Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam together. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have both forayed pan-India coming from the South Indian industry. Now, social media is convinced that the two are in a serious relationship. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have shared pics from the Maldives on Instagram. The matching background of the pics (the matching water villas) have kind of convinced people that they are together and happily so. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Tamannaah allegedly caught kissing Vijay Varma, Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain break up and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Well, a lot of people have said that the pic is from October or November when Rashmika Mandanna went to the Maldives for a holiday cum shoot. The pic posted by Vijay Deverakonda is recent one of course. It is not unusual for celebs to stay at the same water villa or resort in the Maldives. Also, the entire stretch of the Maldives looks the same. Some time back, Vijay Deverakonda had spoken about love. He said that his father taught him that love was a bulls**it notion. He reveals that he was in a long-term relationship after he came an actor. He said love taught him a lot. Vijay Deverakonda said it changed his dad's notion of the same. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ranbir Kapoor has a bloodied look in the first poster of Animal, Ajith's Thunivu trailer gets fab response and more

Rashmika Mandanna was engaged to Rakshit Shetty early in her career. But it was short-lived. She has never confirmed reports of dating Vijay Deverakonda. The rumors began from the time when they worked together on Geetha Govindam. The actress has been a victim of trolling of late. She said it was heartbreaking and demoralising. Rashmika Mandanna said she did not deserve unwanted negativity from people. Also Read - Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot to Deepika Padukone's bikini from Besharam Rang: Celebrities who went BOLD in 2022