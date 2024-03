Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are top stars of South film industry. With their pan-India films, both the stars have received tremendous fame and are now known all over the nation. Rashmika Mandanna has even made a big name in Bollywood with her latest big release Animal. While their movies keep them in news, Rashmika and Vijay also stay in news because of their alleged relationship. There were rumours that they are going to get engaged soon and marriage was on cards. The two actors have worked together in films like Geeta Govindam and Dear Comrade. Is there a movie with two of them coming soon? Also Read - Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna drop a major hint about storyline of Allu Arjun starrer sequel

Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on her project with Vijay Deverakonda

In a latest interview with Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna was asked if there is a project co-starring Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline. The actress stated that they are looking forward to a script together as it has been very long that they have shared the screen. She also acknowledged that their fans are waiting for their next collaboration and if something interesting comes up, they will definitely take it up soon. This has got everyone excited. All the fans of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are desperately waiting for the two stars to make the announcement of their next project together.

Rashmika Mandanna on Pushpa 2

In the same interview, Rashmika Mandanna also opened up about Pushpa 2. She said that fans can expect a lot more drama and masala in the upcoming sequel of Pushpa 2. She said the characters will have a lot more conflicts and now that she is the wife of Pushpa, there's much more responsibility on her.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's video below:

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming projects

Apart from Pushpa 2, Rashmika Mandanna also has Animal Park in her kitty. She will be back as Geetanjali in Ranbir Kapoor's film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The gorgeous lady also has films like Rainbow, D51 and The Girlfriend. She is one of the busiest South Indian actresses in town.