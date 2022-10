Popular South celebrities Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda who were busy holidaying in the exotic location of Maldives grabbed a lot of attention as they were papped at the Mumbai airport. Their exotic pictures from the beautiful location left fans excited and gave major holiday goals. There were reports that both Rashmika and Vijay had parted ways after two years of dating. But, it seems as the two popular South celebs are reigniting their romance and are all set to bounce back from a break-up. Yes, you read that right! Also Read - Pushpa 2: Tamannaah Bhatia roped in for a sizzling item number and Allu Arjun's second love interest? Here's what we know

According to ETimes report, Vijay who was badly affected by the failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger, his sadness led to his re-connection with his ladylove and bestie Rashmika. If reports are to be believed, Vijay and Rashmika had loved each other truly until their egos made them part ways.

Vijay and Rashmika are together and they are giving major love goals to many. The two even enjoyed a romantic getaway in the Maldives as they took a short break from their hectic shooting schedule.

Both, Rashmika and Vijay were spotted at the Mumbai airport and their appearance sparked rumours. Rashmika shared beautiful pictures from her vacation and was spotted wearing a floral cut-out outfit. She was spotted wearing the same sunglasses which wore at the Mumbai airport. Rashmika wrote, “Much needed get away comes to an end, can’t believe I have to say goodbye to this place!". Vijay and Rashmika are trending on the Entertainment News.

Have a look at Rashmika Mandanna's vacay post -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika and Vijay share a close bond.