Who doesn't love Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda together? Their on-screen chemistry is loved by all and it is always a treat to watch them. Their off-screen bonding is what makes them look perfect on-screen. Recently, Rashmika Mandanna shared their latest unseen workout moments on Instagram. In the pictures, we see the two are twinning with the same colour t-shirt and gym pants. They were seen posing and gave #BFFGoals. Vijay and Rashmika looked too cute together and we are loving their friendship. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Sethupathi and more: Board exam results of these South Indian actors will leave you STUNNED

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen opposite Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil in Pushpa, which is gearing up for a Christmas weekend release. She's also prepping for her entry into Bollywood with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta, which is being produced by Ekta Kapoor. Talking about Vijay Deverakonda, he will be seen opposite Ananya Panday in Liger, produced by Karan Johar. Liger is easily one of the most eagerly anticipated upcoming movies both among Bollywood and Telugu movie buffs, owing to its pan-India status. According to recent reports, the pre-climax scene of Liger is set to be the major highlight of the movie, and is said to be shot on a scale grander than what's hitherto been seen in any Vijay Deverakonda movie. What's more, word is that a big international star is expected to be roped in for the same and it seems that it won't be a moviestar. In fact, the grapevine suggests that the makers are looking to rope in former boxing World Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson, widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters ever, for this particular scene though nothing has been confirmed yet. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna makes a shocking statement that 'actresses need to do four movies compared to one done by top male stars'

Liger is a joint Hindi-Telugu production between Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh. It has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, and is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in theatres across India. Also Read - Goodbye: Neena Gupta is all praise for Rashmika Mandanna; says, 'She's like a little kid' [EXCLUSIVE]