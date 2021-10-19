Rashmika Mandanna beats Vijay Deverakonda, Yash, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun to top Forbes list

Rashmika Mandanna's career may be just about five years old, and her Bollywood debut is yet to happen. But Rashmika, who has already garnered sizeable popularity in the Kannada, Telugu and Tamil film industries, has been named the National Crush by her fans. And now she has topped the most influential actors list by Forbes India, by beating the likes of , and Yash. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna TROLLS a troll who questioned her stardom and why she keeps getting lead roles – view HILARIOUS tweet

Recording a high growth rate in the number of followers on her social media pages, Rashmika Mandanna, who stars in Telugu and Kannada movies occupies the top spot on the list of the 'most influential actors'.

Vijay Deverakonda, who shot to fame with his movies 'Pelli Choopulu' and 'Arjun Reddy', is second on the list, followed by Kannada's most happening handsome hunk Yash. Samantha Ruth Prabhu occupies a fourth place on this list, followed by .

The metrics considered are the average likes, average comments, engagement rate, average video views, and the follower count on the social media profiles of the celebrities. This influence is calculated and represented through 'Qoruz Score', which is out of 10. Rashmika scores 9.88, while Vijay Deverakonda earned 9.67. Yash's score is 9.54, while Samantha's score is 9.49, followed by 9.46 scored by Allu Arjun.

Forbes has considered the Instagram activity of the popular celebrities from the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries over their most recent social media posts as of September 30.

Rashmika Mandanna is playing a rural girl in Allu Arjun's upcoming action-drama 'Pushpa', while she is to appear in Sharwanand's 'Aadavally Meeku Joharulu' soon.

(With IANS Inputs)