Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her birthday today. The Pushpa actress turns 26 today. took to Instagram to wish the actress. She shared a picture of the actress and wrote, “Happy birthday, @rashmika_mandanna. Wishing you a year full of smiles and loads of success.” Have a look at her post below:



Meanwhile, in a past interview, the actress had opened up about love and marriage. She had said that love is when you give each other respect, time, and when you feel secure. "It is difficult to describe love because it is all about feelings. Love works only when it's both ways, not just one," the actress had added.

Talking about marriage, she had said, "I don't know what to think about it, because I am too young for it right now. I haven't given it a thought. But, having said that, you should be with someone who makes you comfortable."

In an old interview with The News Minute, the actress has spoken about . She had said, “Nothing has changed. I was scared when I first shot with him as I’m scared of new people. But then, Vijay is a very chill fellow and I found it easy to work with him. Shooting for this film was easier as I knew his frequency, his vibe and it was easy to match up to it – I didn’t even have to try as we’ve been friends for quite a long time now. Our characters rub off on each other and the best part about our friendship is that I don’t have to try hard to understand the guy."

On the professional front, Rashmika will be seen in movies like Mission Majnu (Hindi), Goodbye (Hindi), and Pushpa: The Rule. Mission Majnu will mark Rashmika's Bollywood debut. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra.