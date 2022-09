Rashmika Mandanna is all set to share the screen with Kartik Aaryan in advisement and ever since the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor shared their picture tougher on his Instagram post, fans are going gaga over them and are rarely waiting to watch their chemistry together. While Rashmika looks a little bit bloated in this picture and seems like she is not very happy with how the picture has come out, she calls herself a balloon. The Pushpa actress's body was herself and commented in the picture that she looks like a balloon. Well, sometimes the actress or even actors should just leave themselves be and it is not necessary to look perfect every time.

After Kartik dropped this gorgeous image of them together on his Instagram post, Rashmika commented, " Hello partner. I look like one balloon but I’ll let this one go.." While many users replied to Rashmika's comment that she is looking beautiful and want them to see together in as well. Kartik Aaryan who is the new blue-eyed hero of every producer will be seen in Aashiqui 3 where he will showcase his Nevers seen before lover boy avatar and till now the makers are yet to finalise the leading lady for the film. And now seeing Rashmika along with Kartik, fans are screaming that they should be cast together and this fresh pairing is gaining lots of love already.

Rashmika Mandana will be soon making her Bollywood debut with Goodbye and the trailer of the film has been winning lots of hearts. While she will also be seen with Shershaah star Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. The actress is also gearing up for Pushpa 2 with . The girl will also be seen in Animal along with . Rashmika is right now the most loved and top actress in the south and slowly she is amazing winning hearts in Bollywood too.