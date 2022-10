Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's relationship is a hot topic of discussion. It has been discussed on Koffee With Karan 7, in interviews and more. Even though Karan Johar confirmed Vijay Deverakonda's relationship status as 'single', his latest act has got everyone talking again. It was just two days ago that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted at the airport. It was reported that they were flying to the Maldives for a holiday. Now a recent picture of the Pushpa actress has sort of confirmed that they are together. At least netizens believe so. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor to appear in the next season of Karan Johar's chat show? Filmmaker drops a MAJOR hint

Rashmika Mandanna- 's sunglasses game

Rashmika Mandanna shared a beautiful picture from the Maldives but her sunglasses caught everyone's attention. The glasses look the same as worn by Vijay Deverakonda when papped at the airport. With this, netizens are convinced that they are together. Netizens have also coined a term - ViRosh for their favourites Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Also Read - Goodbye actress Rashmika Mandanna shares a beautiful picture from Maldives; fans ask, 'Where's Vijay Deverakonda?’

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's picture and tweets below: Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda takes off for a vacation with rumoured GF Rashmika Mandanna after claiming he is 'single'? Duo gets caught on camera

@iamRashmika You are wearing @TheDeverakonda sunglasses? See we all fans are so happy to see you both together, there's no need to hide my love ?❤️ #Virosh #Vijaydeverakonda pic.twitter.com/9nheu6j36w — Harshit ᴸᶦᵍᵉʳᵒⁿᴬᵘᵍ²⁵? (@RowdyyHarshit) October 8, 2022

Well, well, okay then! We can only wait for them to share a picture together to break down the internet down. Their fans would be more than happy to see their Dear Comrade couple. Hai na?