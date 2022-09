Reports of Rashmika Mandanna and seeing each other have been going on for a long time now. They two have been the thickest of friends and they have never admitted to being in a relationship. When Rashmika was recently asked about how she feels about the ongoing dating rumours with Vijay, she said that it's cute. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna makes Salman Khan groove to Pushpa song Sami; fans want them in a film together [Watch Video]

"It's all so cute no. I am like aiyoo babu. It is so cute. See Vijay and I have done so much work together, too early in our career. When we don't know how the industry is, and suddenly you work with like-minded people, you sort of like become friends, and you have a lot of common friends. I have this gang in Hyderabad, he has this gang in Hyderabad. And we have a lot of mutual friends. It's like that. It's so cute when the whole world is like 'Rashmika and Vijay, that's cute.'" she told Mashable India. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar confirms Vijay Deverakonda is 'officially single'; rumoured affair between Rashmika Mandanna and Liger star put to rest

Rashmika also showed her interest in working with Vijay in a movie again. "I have to work with him really soon. If there's a story for us then we should do it. It's going to be fun. We are good actors, we won't disappoint you," she said. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna, Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora and more actresses who faced oops moments in public but handled themselves gracefully

Advertisement

During a press conference for Sita Ramam, Vijay had gone on stage and told Rashmika how beautiful she looks every time he sees her. Everyone in the crowd started giggling upon hearing Rashmika's name and he wondered why there is a smile on his face.

When Vijay was seen on Koffee With Karan 7, Karan couldn't stop prodding the Liger actor with questions on his relationship with Rashmika. To which, he replied, "We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends. We share so much through films, lots of highs and lows. A bond gets created."