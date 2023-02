It is no secret that Rashmika Mandanna is a fan of K-Pop and adores groups like BTS and Blackpink. The beauty is right now in Milan for the fashion week. She is there as one of the global ambassadors of the Japanese footwear brand Ointsuka Tiger. The fashion week happened today, and Rashmika Mandanna was in the front row with none other than Jung II-woo and Gulf Kanawut. She was with them backstage and it looks like the trio had fun. Thai actor and model Gulf Kanawut who is a star in most Far East and Southeast Asian nations was also there. He looked incredibly handsome. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna chooses a comfy airport look as she jets off for Milan Fashion Week; Pushpa actress shares her beauty secret

Rashmika Mandanna had flown down a day before for the event. Milan Fashion Week is supposed to be one of the biggest events of the fashion calendar. The actress tagged the pic as We The Asians where she posed with the two. We must say she is looking good with Gulf Kanawut. Fans commented, "Oh that's Gulf." Gulf Kanawut whose full name is Kanawut Traipipattanapong has done many shows including TharnType BL series which was quite popular. As of now, he is seen on the show You Are My Makeup Artiste. Gulf Kanawut is the brand ambassador of Ointsuka Tiger from Thailand. He represents a number of brands.

Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for Pushpa 2. The film has gone on floors. She became a hit all over India after the Allu Arjun hit. The actress wore a white jumpsuit for the event and had her hair in a ponytail. The actress dressed in accordance with the sporty vibe of the high-end Japanese brand. It is said that even Kim Namjoon aka RM might be seen in Milan for Bottega Veneta. BTS vocalist Jimin is already global ambassador of Dior.