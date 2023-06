South Indian diva Rashmika Mandanna has been allegedly cheated by her manager. She became a victim of financial fraud made by none other than her long-time manager. According to reports the Mission Majnu actress has been cheated of a whopping amount of Rs 80 lakh. Surprisingly, the manager who has not been named was associated with Rashmika since the start of her career. He swindled the substantial sum and has been fired after the incident. Also Read - Animal pre teaser: Ranbir Kapoor using an axe violently to attack mask faced goons will give you goosebumps; fans hail his killer transformation

Upon learning the news Rashmika Mandanna didn't stay quiet and quickly took action. She immediately terminated the manager. However, she remained tight-lipped and is yet to release an official statement. According to sources, the actresses avoid to create a scene and handled the situation privately. After the manager cheated her for Rs 80 lakh she fired the person and closed the matter.

Rashmika Mandanna started her career in the South film industry and has made a mark in Bollywood as well. She made her debut with Kirik Party co-starring Kantara fame Rishab Shetty. Following the movie she gained popularity with Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. The actress who is now currently working with for Pushpa 2 was associated with the same manager. He worked with the actress since the beginning of her career. After so many years he duped Rashmika for Rs 80 lakh.

In spite of the incident, the actress stick to her professional commitment and continued working on her upcoming projects. She remains committed to her work. She is currently working on a highly anticipated movie Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film stars a fresh pairing of Rashmika and . It is a gangster movie full of bloodshed and violence. Animal is scheduled to release in 11th August 2023.

Another most awaited movie is Pushpa 2: The Rule a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. The first chapter became a blockbuster hit starring Allu Arjun in the lead. The movie is now proceeding to the second installment and the cast and crew are currently shooting for it. Pushpa is directed by and the second part is expected to release this year. Apart from these two big projects Rashmika Mandanna is reported to be working with Vijay Kaushal for Laxman Utekar’s movie. She has also signed the dotted lines of ’s next movie with .