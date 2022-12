Rashmika Mandanna is back facing the brunt online for her latest comment on such an industry. As per reports the Pushpa actress recently spoke about her love for Bollywood romantic songs going to her film's song Mission Majnu along with Sidharth Malhotra where she happened to say that she is a shipper of Bollywood romantic songs compared to south songs where she said that south songs are more masala and is more about dance number. While this comment the actress didn't go down well with the fans of the south industry and she is heavy will do the same claiming that she deliberately ridiculed the southern industry and praised Bollywood. Rashmika Mandana reportedly made this statement during the song launch of the film Mission Majnu which will be released on Netflix. Also Read - Ranveer Singh's career is over, Rashmika Mandanna has no future in Bollywood and more: Kamaal R Khan and his SHOCKING claims

Just a few months ago Rashmika faced the heat when she said that she hasn't yet watched Kantara. The people slammed her for looking down upon the South industry and not appreciating it compared to Bollywood. Reacting to be travelling for the same reason, Rashmika in one of her interactions clarified the air and said, " I was asked if I had watched the film within 2 or 3 days after its release. I had not seen it then. When I saw the film, I messaged the team (Kantara) and I also got a nice ‘thank you’ as a reply". Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan fans face lathi charge, KRK predicts Rashmika Mandanna has no future in Bollywood and more

Rashmika made her debut in Bollywood with Goodbye along with , the film failed to shine at the bi office, while the actress is trying her luck again with her Netflix release Misson Manu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Rashmika will also be seen with in Sandeep Vanga's Animal. The actress replaced in the said film. While Rashmika is also gearing up for Pushpa 2 long with the heartthrob . Also Read - KRK predicts Rashmika Mandanna has no future in Bollywood; 'Audience that have watched Aishwarya, Kareena will not accept her as lead'