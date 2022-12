Rashmika Mandanna is currently at the top of her game. She is among the top and leading actresses of the South film industry. She even made her Bollywood debut with the film Goodbye starring . While professionally she is achieving great success, controversies do not seem to leave her alone. From her alleged affair with to allegedly getting banned from Kannada film industry - she has had her share of controversies. Rashmika Manadanna's comment on Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara also made called for a big controversy. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara to Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna: Exciting pairings in upcoming new movies in 2023 that fans are waiting for

It so happened that a few weeks ago, Rashmika Mandanna was asked if she had watched Rishab Shetty's critically acclaimed film Kantara and she said no. Soon this turned into a controversy with a few fans stating that she does not hold respect towards Kannada film industry. This led to rumours that she is going to be banned from the Kannada film industry as she upset many by not watching Kantara. However, now Rashmika Mandanna has cleared the air over this.

During a recent media interaction, Rashmika Mandanna spoke about trolls, Kantara controversy and ban from the industry. She said that she has nothing but love for those who troll her. Over Kantara, she justified that she was asked the question if she has watched the film only two days after its release and by then she hadn't. Later, she watched the film and even messaged the team over the same. She stated that she received a Thank You from them. Rashmika Mandanna mentioned that people do not know what is happening on the inside and she is not among those who will share messages on social media. Talking about facing a ban from the Kannada film industry, she said, 'So far I haven't been banned'.

