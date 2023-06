Rashmika Mandanna has a big film Animal releasing in a couple of months. But what is making news is her fall-out with her former manager, and one viral video where and her family is shown enjoying dinner together. Two days back, it was reported that the manager of Rashmika Mandanna had duped her of Rs 80 lakh. Both of them have separated and tabloids reported that the parting was on an ugly note. Now, the management team of Rashmika Mandanna has put out a statement that the gossip is not true. It seems they ended things on a cordial note. Also Read - Pooja Hegde gets REPLACED by Rashmika Mandanna in THIS big south film due to her back to back failure?

The statement read, "Rashmika Mandhana and her manager have recently announced their amicable decision to part ways! There by addressing the numerous reports circulating about their separation. In an official clarification both Rashmika and her manager emphasized that there is no animosity between them and refuted rumors surrounding their departure." It also briefly spoke about the kind of headlines that were doing the rounds on the news channels. The statement further read, "There were many rumors floating around regarding Rashmika and her manager, and this statement clarified those rumors and will hopefully put an end to them. The statement also included that they were thorough professionals aspiring to go their separate ways with mutual agreement and nothing else."

Rashmika Mandanna is working hard towards her goal of being a pan-India actress. Her movie Mission Majnu came on Netflix while Varisu was a Pongal hit. She worked with Thalapathy Vijay on that movie. In September, she will be seen with in Animal. That film is helmed by maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Fans are also super excited about Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film sees her with and . It is made by . On the personal front, relationship rumours with Vijay Deverakonda continue to dominate headlines every now and then.