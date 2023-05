Pushpa 2 beauty Rashmika Mandanna is a national crush of many. The actress is also known as the Karnataka crush and is a sensation. Rashmika Mandanna has a lot of fans who absolutely dote on her. The actress had been away from Twitter for a while and she returned a couple of hours ago. The actress interacted with her fans and responded to as many as it was possible. One of the fans proposed to Rashmika Mandanna and the Animal actress' response it winning hearts. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna lied about being a vegetarian? Fans furious after she eats a non veg burger in an ad, ‘She is a big time liar’

Rashmika Mandanna gets a proposal from a fan, Pushpa 2 beauty reacts

The actress tweeted out greeting her family and also apologising for being away from Twitter. Rashmika Mandanna revealed that she was caught up a lot these past few days. The actress then asked if everyone and everything is good. One fan took an opportunity to propose to her. She replied, saying,"'But I want to marry someone I know very well.. What to do?" It's very sweet that Rashmika responded to the fan. And her reply was quite adorable too.

Check Rashmika Mandanna's reply to a fan's proposal here:

?? but I want to marry someone I know very well.. what to do? ?? — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) May 16, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna responds to fans on Twitter

Apart from this, a fan hoped that she gets an opportunity to work with Jr NTR. The actress replied saying, "Hopefully Soon." She was asked to describe Yash in one word and called him a Superstar. She wished a fan gearing up for her Neet exams and asked her to study hard. One of the fans asked her to drop a BTS but the actress shares that it is not in her hands. Rashmika was called the next big superstar of Bollywood to which she replied in kind saying that those were some big words and that her goal, however, is to work super hard to keep her well-wishers happy. Her interaction has grabbed headlines in entertainment news.

In other news, Rashmika Mandanna recently attended Anand Deverakonda starrer Baby movie's song launch. The actress is rumoured to be dating his brother, Vijay Deverakonda. She was previously linked to Chatrapathi actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas.

Rashmika Mandanna work front

Rashmika has Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun, and Rainbow with Dev Mohan. Rashmika was asked about Rainbow by a fan and she revealed that her shoot is going well. Rashmika is also a part of Nithiin, and Venky Kudumala starrer as well.