Rashmika Mandanna is on cloud 9 as Dear Comrade's Hindi dubbed version crosses 250 million views on YouTube

Rashmika Mandanna is currently on cloud 9 as the Hindi dubbed version of the -starrer Telugu blockbuster Dear Comrade has crossed 250 million views on YouTube.

"The fact that the Hindi dubbed version of the film has crossed 250 million views on YouTube is no surprise because I think it deserves it. It's a story of the people and it's genuine and our audience can see it. It is extremely heartwarming to see audiences all over the country shower their love on the film. 'Dear Comrade' has given me so much as an actor and as a person. I could never really say this anywhere but 'Dear Comrade' till date has very special place in my heart. The preparation, the people, the shooting process, the experiences and the people mean so much to me. I don't think I can put it in words. Every time I watch a song or something from that film it makes me tear up and I mean this in the most positive way possible," Rashmika gushed.

Rashmika started her career with Kannada film and successfully entered Telugu and Tamil films. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, followed by her role in the starrer Goodbye. Rashmika feels there is no difference when it comes to working in any industry. She is aware that people around the country have watched her work through dubbed films. It makes her feel more confident about the fact that film lovers are watching content across the country, irrespective of language barrier.

"For me, the films which I have done so far, people have watched them with subtitles. I recently got to know that 'Dear Comrade' with subtitles was hitting 100 million views and I was like, 'this is crazy and this is big'! People here (Mumbai) still call me by (names of) the characters from the South and that is how I know that barriers are breaking," Rashmika had said.

She added, "People are watching good content and not just national cinema anymore. I am craving to do better work in any language and it's not that I am from South, so I should be doing only South Indian films or if I am doing Bollywood, then I would do only Bollywood films. Now the barriers are breaking and I just want to be part of good films. People loving me came with the films I chose, and I hope that a lot more people love me with the work I do."