Rashmika Mandanna's has once again left her fans furious after her advertisement went viral, where she can be seen promoting a popular junk food brand and eating a chicken burger, whereas she claims to be a vegetarian in real life. Rashmika Mandanna is the most judged celebrity in the industry, and she faces criticism for anything and everything. The Pushpa actress has irked the netizens, and they are calling her a big-time liar after an Instagram handle showed how the actress is enjoying a chicken burger in the endorsement but doesn't eat the same in real life. Well, they are calling her nasty names, from liar to whatnot. We wonder if Rashmika will come out and speak about this hyped endorsement that is bringing her nothing but judgement and criticism.

Apart from being slammed for eating a non-vegetarian burger, Rashmika is also facing a backlash for promoting a junk food brand, where the netizens claim that these celebrities themselves do not eat this in real life but want the fans to indulge in unhealthy habits, and lashed out at the actress, saying that these celebrities can do anything for money. Well, the criticism for Rashmika over this endorsement is unfair, as she isn't forcing someone to eat unhealthy food every day, and once in a while, even they eat these foods to satisfy their cravings.

Watch the video of Rashmika Mandanna endorsing a junk food brand and enjoying a chicken burger.

While talking about her being a vegan or vegetarian and still endorsing and eating a non-vegetarian burger, well, that's completely her choice, and she can change it whenever she wants. Public figures face unfair scrutiny every time, and it's high time we just stopped judging them.