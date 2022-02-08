Rashmika Mandanna once revealed she was scared of Vijay Deverakonda; here's why

Rashmika Mandanna has become a very bankable name in the South Film industry thanks to the super success of Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer has made massive money at the box office. She has been staying in the headlines also because of her connection with Liger star . It is being rumoured that they are a couple. The two stars were even spotted on a dinner date in Mumbai and on a trip to Goa. Well, but did you know that Rashmika had once revealed that she was scared of Vijay? Also Read - Liger: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer sold on OTT for THIS whopping amount?

It was during the promotions of Dear Comrade that Rashmika had made such a statement. She stated that she was scared of Vijay when she met him but later she found out that she was a very 'chill fellow'. To News Minute, she had said, "I was scared when I first shot with him as I'm scared of new people. But then, Vijay is a very chill fellow and I found it easy to work with him. Shooting for this film was easier as I knew his frequency, his vibe and it was easy to match up to it – I didn't even have to try as we've been friends for quite a long time now. Our characters rub off on each other and the best part about our friendship is that I don't have to try hard to understand the guy."

Rashmika Mandanna now is all set to make her Bollywood debut. She is going to be seen in Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra. She also has Goodbye in her kitty in which she will be sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.