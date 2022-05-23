Rashmika Mandanna OPENS Up about working with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Thalapathy Vijay in her upcoming films

Rashmika Mandanna has many interesting films lined up, and she will be seen sharing screen space with actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Thalapathy Vijay. The actress recently spoke about her experience of working with these actors.