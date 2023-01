Rashmika Mandanna is riding high on the success of her latest Tamil film Varisu starred alongside Thalapathy Vijay. The actress was addressed as a national crush soon after her significant role as Srivalli in the hit action drama Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika has been showered much love and adulation but she has also had her share of negativity and trolls. She has also been linked to dating Vijay Deverakonda and now the Mission Majnu star has finally opened up on her relationship with the Liger actor. Also Read - Pathaan: Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor and team Animal go gaga over Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone starrer [View Pics]

Recently, Mandanna was on a vacation to the Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda. Since then netizens have been speculating that Dear Comrade co-stars are actually dating. However, the 26-year-old called all the rumors fake and revealed Vijay is her good friend and it's not wrong to go on a trip with him. In a recent interview, the actress spoke of her equation with the Arjun Reddy actor. Commenting on the trip she took with the actor, Rashmika questioned ‘What’s wrong with going on tour with him’. Also Read - Pushpa 2 diva Rashmika Mandanna opens up about her childhood demons, 'I used to lock myself up and cry for hours'

Rashmika Mandanna and have appeared in two movies so far. The duo shared screen for the first time in Geetha Govindam in 2018. Later they collaborated again in 2019 for Dear Comrade. Vijay has been a top star linked with many leading actresses. Recently, after Liger he was rumored to be dating Ananya Pandey later had expressed her wish to date the Taxiwaala actor. Also Read - Worst Dressed Celebs of the week: Mouni Roy, Sara Ali Khan, Rashmika Mandanna and more stars couldn’t click with their sartorial choices

The actress has faced the rage of online trolls. She was brutally trolled many times, one of the most recent is for her comment on Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster film Kantara. In the same interview, the actress added that she will tolerate the constant trolling till a certain boundary. When the limit will be crossed she will ‘retaliate’ against anyone passing the derogatory remarks.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna’s latest film Mission Majnu received rave reviews. It is her second Bollywood film and shared the screen with Siddarth Malhotra. The movie skipped a theatrical release and premiered on Netflix on 20th January 2023. She will be next seen in Pushpa 2: The rule with and Animal alongside .