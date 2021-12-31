The lovely Rashmika Mandanna took to social media to celebrate the completion of five years in the movie industry. Her latest film, Pushpa is rocking the box office in India. We can see that Rashmika Mandanna posted a no makeup selfie with a number of thoughts. The actress wrote that nothing came in life without a struggle but the fight was worth it. She wrote, "I’ve realised nothing in life is easy .. got to always always keep fighting for what you want.. be alert be on your toes be grounded be grateful but always keep fighting." From her work in Kirik Party to be known as India's national crush she has come a long way. Also Read - Pushpa box office collection day 14: Hindi version of Allu Arjun starrer inches towards Rs 50 crore; builds pressure for SS Rajamouli’s RRR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

The actress did not have a very easy journey. She faced a lot of hatred after her split with Rakshit Shetty. Rashmika Mandanna said that no one owes anyone anything so there is no need to "do favours". She wrote, "People don't owe you anything so you don't have to do favours to anyone, you can and you should think of yourself first. And many more.. I'll keep. going on and on... I'll speak of all of this one day but for now... these."

Rashmika Mandanna is getting a lot of love for Pushpa. Her song Saami is a huge hit. She has a couple of Hindi films in her kitty too like Goodbye and Mission Majnu. On the personal front, she is rumoured to be dating Vijay Deverakonda since some time now. However, the actress stays mum on her personal life. The two won over the audience with their chemistry in Geetha Govindam. Rashmika Mandanna praised Allu Arjun, Sukumar and the team of Pushpa for such a brilliant movie. Her work has been loved by one and all.