Rashmika Mandanna is one of the softest targets on the internet when it comes to getting trolled for no reason. The Pushpa 2 actress has been getting falsely bullied by social media trollers for no reason. And lately all this constant trolling has started affecting her, but she is not going to bog down and will never stop being herself. In an interaction with India Today, Rashmika Mandanna was asked about the constant criticism and trolling she has been facing and how it affects her. She said, "I have been in the industry for 5-6 years, and the thing that I have realised is that there are going to be phases where people will talk, not talk, enjoy your films and not. You can never want your audience to think only positively or the way you want them to think.".

She even added that she won't stop being positive no matter what. "I think as people we sympathise with the world out there. I care, I care for everyone. That's just how we are, and they cannot change that aspect of us. We are always going to be caring people." Rashmika who is all set for her next release in Bollywood with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra made news of being banned in the Kannada industry for not mentioning Rishabh Shetty's films name from where she started her career in her interaction.

Rashmika was also labelled as arrogant for commenting about not watching Rishabh Shetty's Kantara due to professional commitments. The actress shared a clarification on the same and later mentioned that she has watched the film and loved it. Rashmika became extremely popular with Allu Arjun's Pushpa and now her fans are eagerly waiting her to shine in Pushpa 2 and she too cannot wait for her audience to watch her in this super successful sequel.