Aishwarya Rajesh courted a controversy when recently she stated that roles like Rashmika Mandanna's Srivalli from Pushpa were better suited for her. Well, it was all misconstrued and taken out of context. But soon after, Aishwarya shared a statement clarifying her stance. And now, Rashmika Mandanna, the OG Srivalli has reacted to the clarification statement that Aishwarya Rajesh shared. The actress has an amazing response to the same and we wish there would be more such honest communications. Check out the whole story below.

Rashmika Mandanna REACTS to Aishwarya Rajesh's clarification

Rashmika Mandanna came across the tweet in which she read the statement by Aishwarya Rajesh. The Pushpa 2 beauty says that she perfectly understood what Aishwarya meant. Rashmika adds that she wishes there were no reasons for them to explain themselves all the time. Addressing Aishwarya, Rashmika says that she has only and only love and respect for her. The actress also wished Aishwarya for her upcoming movie Farhana. Aishwarya responded with hearts.

Check Rashmika Mandanna's response to Aishwarya Rajesh here:

Hi love.. just came across this.. the thing is - I perfectly understood what you meant and I wish there were no reasons for us to explain ourselves and as you know I only and only have love and respect for you.. and ones again all the bestest for your film Farhana love .. ??❤️ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) May 18, 2023

❤️❤️❤️ — aishwarya rajesh (@aishu_dil) May 18, 2023

What really did Aishwarya Rajesh and why it courted controversy?

In an interview with an entertainment news portal, Aishwarya Rajesh was asked if she would like to work in the Telugu industry. Aishwarya has expressed her love and fondness for Telugu Cinema and exclaimed what kind of roles she would like to do. She gave an example of Srivalli from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. The actress says that she felt such roles suited her more. However, it was taken to the actress claiming that she felt she was better suited for the role than Rashmika which is untrue. It was reported as if Aishwarya was disparaging Rashmika's work in the movie.

Aishwarya clarified saying that she has nothing but profound admiration for Rashmika and her work. She adds that she only has immense respect for all actors and actresses. She asked the media to put an end to the speculations and rumours.