Rashmika Mandanna REACTS to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's cryptic tweet about being 'taken for granted'

has been posting a lot of cryptic tweets about mental health, finding her own self and broken relationship ever since she got separated from her husband , just a few days before their 4th wedding anniversary. On Friday, she took to Twitter to share a cryptic note about being 'taken for granted', which left her fans wondering if she was alright. However, Samantha's tweet has got approval from her Pushpa costar Rashmika Mandanna.

"Don't ever mistake MY SILENCE for ignorance, MY CALMNESS for acceptance, My KINDNESS for weakness," Samantha tweeted and added a note in a follow-up tweet which reads, "kindness can have an expiry date." Responding to Samantha's tweet, Rashmika wrote, "word," followed by a flexed biceps emoji.

Word! ?? — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 23, 2022

A few days ago, rumours were doing the rounds that Naga Chaitanya is looking to get married again after his divorce with first wife Samantha. The reports also said that he was keen to tie the knot with someone who is not a part of the film industry. However, Chay's team clarified that the legal divorce of Samantha and Chay was yet to come through and it is too early to think of marrying for a second time.

It had taken nearly 8 years for Samantha and Naga to make their relationship official and culminate their long courtship into marriage only to get separated nearly 4 years after being husband and wife. In fact, Samantha was so madly in love with Naga that she made 3 tattoos on her body, all having a special Naga Chaitanya connect. During her recent AMA session on Instagram, Samantha regretted her decision to get inked and advised her fan to never ever get a tattoo on their bodies while holding a smile throughout the video.