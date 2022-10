Rashmika Mandanna has been in the news for her rumoured relationship with for the longest time now. Previously, the actress had made headlines for her relationship and broken engagement with Rakshit Shetty. In a new interview, Rashmika has now shared what kind of equation she shares with her exes and their current partners. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna FINALLY reacts on dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda: 'When the whole world is like 'Rashmika and Vijay', I am like...'

When Rashmika was asked how would she react if she bumps into the current partners of her exes at a party, she replied saying that she shares a very good relationship with her exes, their families or their past, present or future partners. However, she was not sure if this is a good trait or not.

"With my exes also, I am still friends. I sort of like meet their families, their present, current, future, past, everything. But I have a very good relationship with them. So that's good," she told Mirchi Plus.

Rashmika had started dating Rakshit Shetty after working together in their 2016 film Kirik Party, which also marked her acting debut. In 2017, they got engaged, however, they mutually called off their engagement in 2018, citing compatibility issues. She has been linked with Vijay ever since they sparked romantic chemistry in their films Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).

Recently, Rashmika addressed her dating rumours with Vijay and said it is cute when the whole world roots for Vijay and Rashmika. She said that they both have their own gang in Hyderabad and have lots of mutual friends. She also expressed her wish to work with Vijay again and assured fans that they won't disappoint them.