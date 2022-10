Rashmika Mandanna recently flew to Maldives for a much-needed vacation. And the moment she shared her picture from her holiday getaway, people speculated that the actress is with her rumours boyfriend . Amid these rumours, Rashmika dropped a bomb by sharing her bikini-clad pictures on social media. Also Read - Goodbye actress Rashmika Mandanna reacts on getting the National crush tag, 'What does this even mean?' [Exclusive]

In the pictures, Rashmika was seen scorching the Maldives with her bikini avatar. She was seen posing in a black bikini which she wore along with a white shrug and a hat. She flaunted her signature wide smile to the cameras and wrote, "And posing has become a part of my life.. ?but it’s ok.. ?? if I should pose to look pretty for you all I don’t mind!" Also Read - Trending South News Today: Ram Charan resumes RC15 shoot, Shehnaaz Gill's eyes set on South cinema and more

In the comment section, Rashmika further wrote, "OK I’m sorry but I’m pretty sure it’s illegal to look this good." Followed by another comment, "Perfect combination of cuteness + hotness" and then ending it with, "Girl on fire." And fans couldn't stop going gaga over her sultry holiday pictures. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: South Indian actresses and their first jobs/pay cheques

Meanwhile, people are of the opinion that Rashmika has gone to the Maldives with Vijay Deverakonda. It all started when Rashmika was spotted wearing black sunglasses in one of her holiday pictures, which Vijay wore a few days ago at the airport. Fans were quite convinced that the two are indeed dating and keeping their relationship a hush-hush affair. However, had recently announced that Vijay is official single.

A few days ago, Rashmika had addressed her dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda. She had said that it is very cute that all the people are rooting for Rashmika and Vijay. She also expressed her wish to work with Vijay again and assured fans that they both are good actors and won't disappoint them. The two have previously worked in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.