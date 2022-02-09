Rashmika Mandanna is a sensation! She has been winning hearts with her acting chops, style file, love for fitness and charming smile. Rashmika Mandanna has been basking in the super success of Pushpa co-starring . The movie won a lot of hearts and created a lot of trends. Rashmika's character Srivalli became very popular across the country. The actress in just 5 years has achieved a lot of fame. Her chirpiness is always endearing. Whenever she is spotted out and about, Rashmika is always like a happy puppy, ever-smiling and charming. She also advocates the importance of smiling and being happy. Also Read - Pushpa star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has the coolest company as she sweats it out in the gym; Guess who?

Recently, in an interview with Indian Express, Rashmika was asked about the same. The actress shared her backstory on how she has been conditioned to never cry in public. The Geeta Govindam actress revealed that her mother always taught her to never shed tears in public. She was taught that nobody has to see her cry. The actress said that it may have been Maybe subconsciously instilled in her. And hence, she revealed, "No matter how much sorrow I'm drenched in, I can never cry out in public." Rashmika also shared her ideology and motto for life which is 'when you smile at the world, the world will smile back at you.' Rashmika Mandanna said that as a young child she had promised herself to make others happy and smile. She believes a smile comes from within and hence she is always smiling.

On the work front, Rashmika is awaiting her Bollywood debut which is Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Goodbye with . In the South, Rashmika has Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu and Pushpa part 2.