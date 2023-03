Rashmika Mandanna is one of the top actresses in the country right now. She is busy with projects in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil film industries. Besides sharing updates on her next films, the actress keeps taking it to her social media profile to share some of her cute pictures, and personal updates as well. Also Read - When Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun's 'drunk' driving test stirred up a controversy

In recent times, Rashmika has been super busy with Hindi projects and is juggling from one city to another to shoot for her upcoming films. Among many films Rashmika is currently part of, fans of the actress are waiting for the most-awaited Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun in the title role.

As per a source, Rashmika has joined hands with actor Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula once again. Yes. The Bheeshma combo is repeating. The trio, after delivering a blockbuster hit with Bheeshma is on their way to deliver another one. The film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and will be officially launched in the next couple of days. The pooja ceremony is said to be held on March 24.

Venky Kudumula is good at writing scripts that have a good dose of humour and comedy. Bheeshma is one of Nithiin's career biggest hits and so is Rashmika as well. Now that they are coming together once again, fans can expect a laughter riot.

The shooting of Pushpa 2 is kept on hold as director Sukumar is working on the teaser of the film which is expected to be out on April 8, on the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday. It has been more than a year since the release of the film and fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel.