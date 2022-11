Rashmika Mandanna is currently one of the most sought after actresses in the country. She has won several hearts after delivering back-to-back hits in the south. She is now all set to make her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, Mission Majnu and Animal. But it seems like her recent statements have triggered an ugly controversy. If the reports are to be believed, Rashmika is reportedly getting banned by the Kannada film industry for being ungrateful to Kannada star Rakshit Shetty's production house. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda in legal trouble, SS Rajamouli and RRR team spends Rs 50 crores at Oscars and more

The actress recently had an interaction with the media where she talked about her journey of becoming an actor. While she talked about how acting was never on her mind and how she got her first film Kirik Party that made her an overnight star, she refrained from mentioning the name of the production house Paramvah Studios, co-founded by Rakshit Shetty, her former fiance.

Elaborating on how she got a call from the production house and she thought maybe it was a prank call, Rashmika told Curly Tales that she went on to bag her debut role in Kirik Party, but she chose not to name the production house that gave her career's biggest break in the industry.

Fans were irked by Rashmika's attitude and slammed her for being ungrateful and expressing her gratitude to Rakshit Shetty's production house. Following the backlash, a tweet got people's attention which stated that Kannada Theatre Owners, Organizations and Film Industry are soon going to take action against Rashmika and may go to an extent to ban her from the film industry for her lack of gratitude.

News from Karnataka that Kannada Theatre Owners, Organizations and Film Industry will soon going to take an action on #RashmikaMandanna !!! They may go to the extent banning @iamRashmika's films permanently from #Karnataka Worrying thing for #PushpaTheRule and #Varisu Teams — Daily Culture (@DailyCultureYT) November 24, 2022

While there is confirmation about the said report, it remains to be seen if Rashmika would face the heat of the Kannada film industry. Meanwhile, Kantara star Rishab Shetty, who is a very close friend of Rakshit Shetty, recently refused to mention Rashmika's name while praising , and as one of the finest performers in recent times.