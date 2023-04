It is a big day for Rashmika Mandanna today. The actress signed her first female-centric film titled Rainbow with Dream Warrior Pictures, which is one of the most popular production houses in the south. Dev Mohan will be playing the male lead in the film which will be directed by debutant Shantharuban. Also Read - NMACC Day 2: Alia Bhatt taking off her heels and grooving with Rashmika Mandanna on Naatu Naatu is the version you never thought you needed [Watch]

This film was grandly launched in Hyderabad today and it saw Akkineni Amala giving the first clap to the actors. Many celebrities were since at the launch which began on a positive note. Rashmika will begin shooting for the film on April 7 in Chennai.

Since its inception, Dream Warrior Pictures is a production company, known for its distinctive storylines and quality production values. With movies like Khakee, Khaidi, Sulthan and Oke Oka Jeevitham (OOJ), the company has been making exceptional hits time and again.

Rashmika Mandanna, the protagonist said, “For the first time I am playing as the protagonist where the story is shot from the girl's perspective. I am so so excited to bring this character alive for all of you. Rainbow is such a movie that will both entertain and excite you.. the journey of the audience with the girl is going to be a crazy ride so bucket up all, this is going to be a fun ride.”

" 'Rainbow' will be an of kind romantic fantasy story in Telugu cinema. You will see Rashmika's most mature performance yet. The movie will tug your heartstrings and enthral you at the same time with its inventive storytelling" says director Shantharuban.

KM. Bhaskaran wields the camera while Justin Prabhakaran will score the music, both of which will surely be among the movie's highlights. National award-winning Production designer Banglan is in charge of the production design.