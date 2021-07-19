Rashmika Mandanna topples Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda to achieve THIS feat on Instagram

The 'Karnataka Crush' of the entertainment industry, Rashmika Mandanna, who is now emerging as a 'national crush', is seeing a great hike in her fanbase and her latest social media record proves that. With 19.3 million followers on Instagram, she has become the most followed south star beating , Samantha Akkineni, and others. While the Acharya actress has 19 million followers, Samantha and Vijay have 17.6 and 12.5 million followers respectively. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Roar of RRR takes the internet by storm, Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha to make her acting debut and more

After reaching the milestone of 19 million followers, the actress shared a video on her insta-stories thanking her fans and wrote, Aaaaannndddd we are 19 mil fam. PS: excuse the noises in the background please..my pups are waging a war against each other (sic)." She said, "Oh my god! I just saw it's 19 million. It's a 19 million family. Thank you and loads of love (sic)."

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in 's Pushpa, which will release in multiple dubbed languages, including Hindi. The first look of the film was released on the actor's 37th birthday, where we saw Stylish Star in a raw and rustic avatar. It was officially launched in 2o19 October in Hyderabad and is set against the backdrop of red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam forests. It is directed by , who previously collaborated with the star on Arya and . The film also stars as the lead antagonist and will be released in two parts. It is scheduled to hit the screens on August 13 but might get postponed due to the pandemic crisis.

The actress is also making her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, where she will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra followed by another film titled Goodbye, in which she will share the screen space with megastar .