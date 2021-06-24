Rashmika Mandanna's star-struck fan travels over 900 kms to meet her in Kodagu; Here's what happened next

Rashmika Mandanna rose to fame with her work in Telugu films and will soon make her Bollywood debut with spy thriller Mission Majnu. Her fan following spreads across different states and fans have already termed as the National Crush of India. And one such die-hard or shall we say a star-struck fan travelled over 900 kms to meet Rashmika in her hometown district Kodagu. Here's what happened next. Also Read - Prabhas-Prashanth Neel, Allu Arjun-Sukumar: 5 biggest director-actor collaborations that promise to shatter records left, right and centre

According to PTI, the fan named Akash Tripathi from Telangana used Google search to reach Rashmika. He took a train to Mysuru then a cargo auto to Muggula near Virajpet in Kodagu, the home district of the actor. Also Read - After Bheeshma, Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna to reunite for THIS project? Here's what we know

Failing to find Rashmika's residence, Akash started asking people for directions. His actions made people suspicious and they informed the police to look into the matter. The police then convinced Akash to end his quest and return to Telengana as Kodagu was under lockdown. He also got to know that Rashmika wasn't in Kodagu because she has been busy shooting in Mumbai. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna is on cloud 9 as Dear Comrade's Hindi dubbed version crosses 250 million views on YouTube

Meanwhile, Rashmika has moved into her recently-purchased apartment in Mumbai. The actress updated her fans on Instagram Stories, on Wednesday. "Dear diary, Ahhhh so much happened today, I finally shifted to the apartment! had to shop so many Ill things...( I am still not done) (gahhhh it's an never ending expense) aura was out all day...1 had to meet 2 of my friends I had to set up the place.. (Sai (my assistant) helped me) Aura and I passed out cz we were so tired," she wrote with a picture of her dog Aura.

Apart Mission Majnu, the actress will also be seen in the Hindi film Goodbye starring . She also has the Telugu film Pushpa lined up, starring .