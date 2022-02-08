Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu, starring the drop-dead gorgeous Rashmika Mandanna alongside young and happening hero Sharwanand is an out and out family entertainer, under the direction of Tirumala Kishore, which is carrying positive reports, despite the team having released only a few posters besides the title song of the movie thus far. The prime reason behind this is because after a long time a perfect family entertainer like Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu will be releasing in theatres, generating strong buzz among the family audience. Also Read - Karishma Tanna grooves to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava from Pushpa at her wedding reception – watch video

The Telugu movie, which is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, features the current heartthrob of the naiton, Rashmika Mandanna, as the female lead opposite Sharwanand. And given the buzz that Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu is carrying, some industry insiders are already wondering albeit optimistically if this is going to be her next Pushpa, quick on the heels of the starrer. However, it's best to be conservative before making such assumptions as there's been no word about getting a pna-India release in multiple languages though the excitement fpr it being high in Telugu states.

Meanwhile, the makers have a major update as the Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu teaser will be dropped on Thursday, 10th February. It'll mark the second bug promotional campaign for the film after its musical promotions recently began with the title track, composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, having been released. The team would be hoping for a similar response to the massively positive feedback that the song had received. Besides Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand, Khushbu, and Urvashi will also be seen playing pivotal supporting roles in Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu.