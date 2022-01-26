Telugu star celebrates his 54th birthday today. He has many interesting films lined up and one of them is Ramarao On Duty. Today, on Mass Maharaja's special day, the makers of Ramarao On Duty have unveiled a new poster of the film. Director Sarath took to Twitter to wish Ravi Teja and share the poster. He tweeted, “I wish this great man @RaviTeja_offl a very Happy Birthday! Stay blessed Ravi garu! #HappyBirthdayRaviteja #RamaRaoOnDutyFromMarch25 @directorsarat @itsdivyanshak @rajisha_vijayan @sathyaDP @SamCSmusic @sahisuresh @SLVCinemasOffl @RTTeamWorks.” Also Read - From Range Rover Evoque to BMW M6 – Krack actor Ravi Teja owns these super-expensive cars

Ramarao On Duty is slated to release on 25th March 2022. While fans of Ravi Teja have loved the poster, they are now eagerly waiting for the teaser of the film. A fan replied on the poster tweet and wrote, "Poster super... Release the teaser sir...." Another fan tweeted, "Waiting for teaser #HappyBirthdayRaviteja."

Apart from Ramarao On Duty, Ravi Teja will be seen in films like , Dhamaka, Ravanasura, and Tiger Nageswara Rao. Khiladi is slated to release on 11th Feb 2022, and according to a report in Pinkvilla, the movie will be dubbed Hindi as well.

A source told the portal, “There aren’t enough Bollywood films releasing at present and hence, the makers are on the verge of locking the idea bringing Khiladi in Hindi. It’s a tout action-packed thriller with a universal story, which is the core reason for the makers to start the conversations on Hindi release.”

“It would be the first Ravi Teja film to be released in Hindi. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the content across India in Hindi and their strategy will be concentrated towards fetching good showcasing in single screens. It’s a double role action film, and the idea is to provide content to the single screen owners,” added the source.