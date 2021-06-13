Ravi Teja's film with Nenu Local director Trinadha Rao Nakkina shelved? Here's the truth

After Krack, Ravi Teja's career has got a new lease of life. He is suddenly busy with a number of projects. In the middle of all this, it was being said that his movie with Trinadha Rao Nakkina has been shelved. He is the director of the movie, Nenu Local. Now, sources have told India Glitz that the rumours are totally untrue. It seems Ravi Teja is very much on board for the film. It is just that the movie has been delayed due to the lockdown and pandemic related issues. Ravi Teja shot for the film, Khiladi after Krack. Also Read - Samantha Akkineni reacts to husband Naga Chaitanya kissing Divyansha Kaushik in Majili

Sources have said that the second wave has affected the film. As we know, film shoots were halted at many places. It seems in normal situation, a portion of the movie would have been shot by now. They said that pre-production work is complete for most portions. After a string of flops, Ravi Teja managed to strike gold at the box-office with Krack. The movie, an action entertainer with good songs made more than Rs 50 crore at the box office. Also Read - It’s a wrap for Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni's Majili – deets inside

Ravi Teja is also doing a film with Sarath Mandava. It seems the actresses chosen for the film are Rajisha Vijayan and Divyansha Kaushik. The former has worked in Karnan with Dhanush. The movie is a thriller that will be bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas LLP.