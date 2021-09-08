RC 15: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's pan-India film with Shankar to launch today; Ranveer Singh, Chiranjeevi and SS Rajamouli to grace the event

And today is the big day for the movie lovers as and 's pan-India film with maverick director Shankar will be launched today at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The news of the launch was shared by producer Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations on social media as the production house tweeted, "We are coming !!! #RC15 #SVC50 Muhurtham Ceremony Today." Also Read - Watch Out : Shershaah Actress Kiara Advani Snapped At Airport, Kartik Aryan, Alia Bhatt And More !

The grand launch will be attended by , Chiranjeevi Konidela and SS Rajamouli. Interestingly, Ranveer Singh is also collaborating with Shankar for remake, which is expected to go on floors soon. RC 15, which is expected to be a political thriller, will be reportedly made on the budget of Rs 150 crore. The film will also feature Anjali, Jayaram, and comedy star Sunil in supporting roles. This will be Ram Charan's 2nd pan-India film after SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR.

It is being said that Ram and Shankar's film will be designed on an international scale. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it one of the biggest films to have ever hit the Indian screens. With several high octane stunt sequences and adrenaline pumping action, Shankar and Ram's collaboration will be mounted on a lavish scale. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, catering to a pan-India audience. So, are you excited for this grand launch? Tweet to us @bollywood_life