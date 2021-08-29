RC 15: THIS Pushpa actor comes on board for Ram Charan-Shankar's pan-India film?

The maverick south filmmaker Shankar is all set to kickstart the shooting of his upcoming pan-India film with on September 8 with a special Puja ceremony. While has come on board as the female lead of the film, as per the latest reports, the makers are in talks with the popular Malayalam star for a pivotal role in the film. The actor has impressed the audience with his acting mettle in films like Malik and others and if the things go as per plan, we might see Cherry and Fahadh sharing the screen space in this thriller. Also Read - After playing villain in Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Kamal Haasan's Vikram, Fahadh Faasil lands a BRUTAL role in Ram Charan-Shankar's next

This will be Ram Charan's 2nd pan-India film after SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. The yet-to-be-titled film has been bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. It is being said that Ram and Shankar's film will be designed on an international scale. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it one of the biggest films to have ever hit the Indian screens. With several high octane stunt sequences and adrenaline pumping action, Shankar and Ram's collaboration will be mounted on a lavish scale. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, catering to a pan-India audience.

Meanwhile, the Fahadh Faasil's menacing look from 's Pushpa was recently dropped by the makers and it garnered a thunderous response from the audience.

The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, will release in multiple dubbed languages, including Hindi. The first look of the film was released on the actor's 37th birthday, where we saw the Stylish Star in a raw and rustic avatar. It was officially launched in 2019 October in Hyderabad and is set against the backdrop of red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam forests. It is directed by , who previously collaborated with the star on Arya and .