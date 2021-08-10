RC15: After Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani becomes the second-highest paid actress for a Telugu film?

After Vinaya Vidheya Ramaa, will romance in filmmaker Shankar's upcoming mega-budget pan-India film, which will be bankrolled by Dil Raju. While the fans are super-excited for this venture, which will be mounted on a lavish scale, the latest reports suggest Kiara Advani has been paid a staggering amount of Rs 3.75 crore for the film, which makes her the second-highest paid actress for a Telugu film after (RRR). Apparently, the actress had demanded Rs 4.50 crore for the project but Dil Raju convinced her at Rs 3.75 crore. Also Read - Netizens troll Alia Bhatt for PDA with Ranbir Kapoor as they bring back her old video and pictures - Watch

Kiara recently revealed that she is both excited and nervous to work with the experienced artistes from the Indian film industry. "I am excited as well as nervous to work with renowned and experienced names of our film fraternity. I am eagerly waiting to begin the shoot and hoping that this incredible opportunity is translated wonderfully on screen," Advani said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 12. While having an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, director Vishnuvardhan praised Kiara and compared her with Nayanthara as he said, "When I had worked with Nayan, she used to be so sharp and so intelligent and I felt that similar way when working with Kiara. She's so smart and so sharp. All you need to do is just give them a hint and tell them what it is and they catch it so fast."

The biographical war drama, which is based on the life of Param Vir Charkra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, is co-produced by .