Telugu superstar Ram Charan is currently in Japan, busy promoting RRR along SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR as the euphoria of the all-time blockbuster is such that it keeps creating new pinnacles in new lands with every few new weeks. However, all Ram Charan fans laso have their eyes peeled on his next big project, especially since they can't wait for him to bounce back after the massive debacle of Acharya. If y'all haven.t guessed it already, we're referring to RC15 (tentative title), directed by Shankar and costarring Kiara Advani. So if you're among those who're eagerly awaiting the film, then we've got a massive RC15 update for you.