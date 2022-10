Superstar Ram Charan is a man on a mission as he focus his entire energies on his next movie, RC15, after the debacle of Acharya. Agreed, the debacle didn't affect his box office impact or star value that much as the all-time worldwide blockbuster, RRR, has released prior to Acharya, but that being said, the box office is very fickle beast, and one or two more such disasters could then begin impacting Mega Power Star Ram Charan's in the Telugu film industry pecking order, making RC15 all the more invaluable to work big time. Well, the actor and Director Shankar have first and foremost done well to squash the rumours abounding it by resuming the film's shoot. Also Read - Kiara Advani personifies hotness in a latest photoshoot for a magazine; fans say, 'Ufff hai garmi' [View Pics]

Ram Charan, Shankar FINALLY resume shooting RC15

According to a report in entertainment news website Telugu cinema, Director Shankar and Telugu cinema superstar Ram Charan commenced the new shooting schedule of RC15 at Rajamundry today, Monday morning, 10th October. For the uninitiated, Rajamundry is a small city, situated on the eastern banks of the Godavari River, in Andhra Pradesh. Word is that this particular location is crucial to a portion of the film's plot and some key scenes are set to be films during this schedule. The Rajamundry shoot is expected to continue for about a week.

Ram Charan in shoot mode

Shankar squashes rumours of Dil Raju being miffed with him

As per the same report, there were also rumours of producer Dil Raju being miffed with with his Director and the film landing in trouble. However, with Shankar now commencing the new schedule of RC15 on time, it looks like all these rumours can be put to rest as some over-enthusiastic work of gossipmongers. Coming back to Ram Charan's role in the movie, it seems that he's playing a high-ranking Civil Service officer out to change Indian governmetn system.