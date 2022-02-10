RC15 MAJOR UPDATE: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer next schedule postponed? Here's why director Shankar's shoot is delayed [EXCLUSIVE]

Besides Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, RC15 apparently also stars Anjali, Jayaram and Srikanth in pivotal supporting roles. The Shankar directorial was supposed to begin an important schedule pretty soon, which might now be delayed.