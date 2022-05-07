RC15: Ram Charan fans upset as stills and videos from the sets of Shankar's directorial get leaked

is currently busy with the shooting of RC15 which is being directed by Shankar. The shooting of the movie is going at the real locations in Vizag, and fans gather in huge numbers just to get a glimpse of their favourite star. Well, recently a few stills and videos from the sets of the movie were leaked, and according to Mirchi9, fans of Ram Charan are quite upset with the leaks. The leaked pictures and videos have revealed the actor’s look in the film. Also Read - Ms Marvel: Farhan Akhtar is a part of MCU series; wife Shibani Dandekar 'Can’t Wait' for it [Read Deets]

According to the portal, fans of Ram Charan are given warning to the producer of the film, Dil Raju to take care of the leaks. Well, let’s see what measures the filmmakers will take to stop the leaks. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill wins hearts with her simplicity at Brahma Kumaris' event, Faisal Shaikh CONFIRMED for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and more

Earlier, this year, the makers had shared a statement requesting people not to post videos and stills from the sets. The statement read, "The shoot of #RC15 #SVC50 is happening in open areas with a crowd as per the requirements of the film. We request everyone to maintain restraint and avoid posting shooting pictures and videos taken illegally. Our anti-piracy team will be taking action against ids posting the unauthorised content." Also Read - Lock Upp Grand Finale: Payal Rohatgi's Desi Girl, Poonam Pandey's Param Sundari, Munawar Faruqui-Anjali Arora's Break Up and more performances to look forward to

RC15 also stars in the lead role. It will be Kiara and Ram Charan’s second film together. Earlier, the two actors had featured in the 2019 release Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Meanwhile, recently there have been reports that has also been roped in for the film. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

Well, Ram Charan is currently riding high with the super success of RRR. The film has made him a pan-India star, and while RC15 is being shot in Telugu, it will be dubbed and released in Tamil and Hindi as well.