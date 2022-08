Ram Charan's fans are growing impatient as there's no update on the next movies of the Mega Power Star. Ram Charan has RC 15 (tentative title) with S Shankar. It stars Kiara Advani in the lead opposite him with other cast members. Dil Raju is producing RC 15 starring Ram Charan and Kiara. And fans have been demanding an update about the same on Twitter. 'WAKE UP DILRAJU,' and 'WE WANT RC15 UPDATE', have been trending on Twitter and how! Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, Ram Charan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and more: List of INTERESTING and EXCITING cameos in upcoming Bollywood films

Ram Charan fans eager about RC 15 update

Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR co-starring Jr NTR, , and more. The film has been a massive success and fans loved the bromance between Ram Charan and Jr NTR. And Ram's next is Shankar Shanmugam's RC 15 which is said to be a political drama film. The filming of RC 15 has already commenced. Ram Charan, Kiara Advani and others have shot in Hyderabad, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab. However, for some time now, there has been no update on RC 15 and hence, fans have been demanding an update on the same. Also Read - Salaar: Prabhas and Shruti Haasan starrer shooting delayed for THIS reason; here's when the Prashanth Neel directorial will now release



Ram Charan's fans ask Dil Raju for an update

As we told y'all, 'WAKE UP DILRAJU,' and 'WE WANT RC15 UPDATE', have been trending on social media. All the fans have come together and have been making it a point that their frustration is reached and their demand is heard by the makers of RC 15. They want either the title update or some kind of update of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer. Check out the tweets here:

He is the Biggest Criminal..

He is the Biggest Businessman..

THIS IS THE BIGGEST NATIONAL ISSUE!!! ???

WAKE UP DILRAJU!!! @SVCCofficial

WE WANT RC15 UPDATE!!#RC15 #RamCharan pic.twitter.com/2nraqPeRQH — Balaji Eragadindla (@BalajiEragadin2) August 11, 2022

Dearrr @SVC_official just pls look at tdys Twitter trending topic? WAKE UP DILRAJU#WeWantRC15Update pic.twitter.com/92EJUUsAqk — Charan adarsh (@theadarsh6) August 11, 2022

Edoka Update Ichi Dobbinchuko ra @SVC_official ??‍♂️??‍♂️

WAKE UP DILRAJU

WE WANT RC15 UPDATE ? https://t.co/31V3KkrAEz — Gudumba Shankar Fan (@Chiyaan1Pavan) August 11, 2022

WAKE UP DILRAJU

WE WANT RC15 UPDATE

Are thupas edava memu Inka manushulam kabati manchiga aduguthunam ra , lekapothe nee nethuru thagevalam ?? @SVC_official ..#RC15 @SVC_official @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/hGWkJtUuGc — ??? ??????? ⱽ ᴱ ᵀ ᴬ ᴳ ᴬ ᴰ ᵁ (@RajJanasainik) August 11, 2022

Svc50 landmark film ani goppaga cheppukunte saripodhu... Appudappudu update lu kooda ivvali @SVC_official @AlwaysRamCharan@shankarshanmugh

Kopamlo vastandi challa?

WAKE UP DILRAJU WE WANT RC15 UPDATE pic.twitter.com/aZCvrNKiw5 — Vasu Ram_RC (@rc_vasu) August 11, 2022

Retweet guys ?#ManOfMassesRamCharan WAKE UP DILRAJU WE WANT RC15 UPDATE Don't forget to mention @SVCCofficial pic.twitter.com/uqaw0nGJTg — sanjuReddyRC (@RamaRajuuRC) August 11, 2022

Waiting for #RC15 first look ? WE WANT RC15 UPDATEpic.twitter.com/qk1Chl79an — Harry Potter™ (@always_dasari9) August 11, 2022

Mostly There are indications that the first look will be released on Shankar's birthday !! What do you Say @SVC_official..??

Wish it would be happens ? WE WANT RC15 UPDATE pic.twitter.com/5ttyGUq2eK — SagarCharanism|#RC15™ (@SagarCharanism) August 11, 2022

How's the Josh boys & girls ? Do mention @SVC_official in every tweet !!!! WAKE UP DILRAJU WE WANT RC15 UPDATE pic.twitter.com/vxIR8tGTsn — ?????? ??™?? (@AlwaysAkashRC) August 11, 2022

RC 15 had suffered from leaks

Some pictures from the shooting of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's film RC 15 had been leaked online. The makers had released a statement saying that the shoot of #RC15 #SVC50 was taking place in open areas. It had a crowd as per the requirements of the film. And hence pictures got leaked on social media. The makers dropped a statement which said, "We request everyone to maintain restraint and avoid posting shooting pictures and videos taken illegally. Our anti-piracy team will be taking action against ids posting the unauthorised content."