Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, Salaar and more: 5 updates about Prabhas’ upcoming films that have fans excited

The pan-India actor of the entertainment industry, is currently the hottest property as apart from doing pan-India films, he is pushing the envelope by starring in a pan-world venture. The 'Rebel Star' is currently juggling between multiple projects and while all these biggies are expected to be a visual extravaganza, we give the latest updates of his each project, which will raise your excitement as a fan to another level.

Radhe Shyam

The period romantic entertainer is on the verge of completion as the sets are being prepared at Ramoji Film City, where the pending 10 days of shooting will happen. Reportedly, the makers are planning to release the film during the Dussehra weekend.

Salaar

In a recent interview, director Prashanth Neel said that he is planning to resume the shoot soon. In fact, the makers are erecting the sets at RFC, where he will be simultaneously shooting the project. The film, which is set to present Prabhas in a never-seen-before violent, dark shade, also stars actress in a lead role. It will hit theatres on April 14, 2022.

Adipurush

Interestingly, the makers of Adipursh have also erected the sets at Ramoji for the convenience of Prabhas. As per the latest reports, the producers have roped in Sachet and Parampara Tandon to compose the tunes. Also starring Saif Ali Khan, and in key roles, the 3D mythological film is directed by Tanhaji helmer Om Raut. It is scheduled to hit the screens on 11 August, 2022.

Nag Ashwin's film

Touted to be an apocalyptic film set in futuristic timelines, the mega-budget film is currently in its pre-production process. Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 400 crore, the makers are planning to make it a pan-world film as it will be also released in dubbed English. Well, with this strategy, Prabhas, and starrer will become the first pan-world film from India. Prabhas will start working on this project once his finishes Adipurush and Salaar.

Reunion with Prashanth Neel

Recently, we came across a report that Salaar director Prashanth Neel will reunite for an epic mythological tale, which will be bigger than franchise. The film will be bankrolled by ace producer Dil Raju. Reportedly, the makers are planning to take the film on floors in 2022.