and 's divorce left their fans heartbroken. After being together for almost four years as Mr and Mrs, ChaySam decided to part ways. It all started with Samantha dropping Akkineni surname from her social media handles. Later, in October, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni shared posts on social media announcing their divorce. Ever since then they have been ruling the headlines. Today, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya again made it to the news as the actress deleted the separation post from her Instagram.

As the separation post went missing from actress' Instagram account many started speculating that the couple is getting back together. However, a latest update by Gulte states that Naga and Sam are not getting back together. She did so only to clear her social media handles of posts that are not relevant anymore.

.@Samanthaprabhu2 deletes her divorce post on Instagram. Even before one jumps in to what’s cooking, it’s learnt that #Samantha is going clutter-free on her Insta & deleting the posts that no longer relatable to her life. Sadly, Chay Sam may not reunite again as both moved on! pic.twitter.com/FCcTsjhfWM — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) January 21, 2022

Many were hopeful that Samantha and Naga Chaitanya may have sorted out their differences and will be together again.

Earlier, Naga Chaitanya had opened up about the divorce and said, "It is ok to be separated. That is a mutual decision made for their individual happiness. If she is happy, then I am happy. So divorce is the best decision in such a situation."