Rumours of Samantha Akkineni and 's divorce have been doing the rounds of the industry for a while now. However, none of them have come forward to openly deny or confirm if their marriage has hit a rocky patch or not. And if the latest report is to be believed, Samantha and Naga have been living separately for a while now and already began the divorce proceedings in the court. Also Read - Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu just drop a hint about her and Naga Chaitanya's relationship?

According to Great Andhra website, there is a rumour that Samantha and Naga have approached the court for mutual divorce. Since the process for mutual divorce takes some specific period of time before the court grants it, the couple are remaining tight-lipped about the ongoing rumours. Also Read - Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya divorce: From going to marriage counsellor to Nagarjuna helping them sort things out; here's a look at all that has happened so far

The report also quoted a source saying that Samantha and Naga might soon make an announcement for their divorce once the court officially admits their divorce plea and give them permission to do so. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya divorce: Is Nagarjuna Akkineni helping the couple patch up? Read deets to know more

Further it says that Naga has confirmed his dates for the promotional events of his upcoming film Love Story. He is likely to make public appearances and interact with the media as well. He would take part in an event in Visakhapatnam and address the ongoing rumours of his divorce with Samantha.

As of now, Samantha was earlier staying in Goa and now has moved to Chennai to maintain a distance from Naga.

So till the time Samantha and Naga decide to make an official confirmation about their divorce, every information that comes in and out on social media would remains a gossip.